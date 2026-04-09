Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of the West’s focus on other conflicts to strengthen Russia’s influence in Africa, particularly in Madagascar.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports on this.

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The new leadership of the island nation, headed by Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who came to power following a coup, has officially announced a policy of strengthening relations with Moscow. Russia has already supplied Madagascar with combat helicopters, armored vehicles, and food, and has also sent military experts to ensure the security of the new regime. Breaking with a long-standing tradition, Randrianirina made his first foreign visit to Putin rather than to France, the island’s former colonial power and main trading partner.

Madagascar’s geostrategic importance to the Kremlin stems from its location along the Mozambique Channel, through which nearly a third of the world’s oil passes. Control over this route and the potential revival of the Anciaranan naval base give Russia significant leverage in the Indian Ocean. In addition to logistics, Moscow is attracted by the island’s rich deposits of cobalt, graphite, and rare earth metals, which are essential for modern technologies. Russian state-owned banks and energy companies have already begun negotiations to renegotiate existing resource extraction contracts in their favor.

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For President Randrianirina, the alliance with Russia has become a way to fend off pressure from the European Union and France, which are demanding a swift return to democracy. Moscow, for its part, skillfully capitalizes on moments when the West’s attention is diverted to other global crises, offering military support in exchange for geopolitical loyalty and access to strategic resources. Thus, Madagascar becomes another link in the expansion of Russian influence on the African continent, creating new challenges for stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

What preceded it?

Russia is increasing its supplies of weapons and military equipment to Madagascar, where the military is in power. Another shipment of military aid has arrived in the country, including armored vehicles, small arms, ammunition, and uniforms.

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