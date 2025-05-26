Russia plans to double presence of its PMCs in Africa - FISU

Russia plans to double the presence of representatives of its private military companies in Africa for geopolitical influence.

This was announced in an interview with Ukrinform by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Now they have an African corps of 12 thousand people. The Russians plan to double it to 24,000. This is already a small army," he said.

According to him, for Russia, Africa is about resources and geopolitical influence.

"Even under Prigozhin, the Russian PMC entered Africa to mine rare earths, talus ores, gold and other metals. In countries such as the Central African Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso, in addition to metal deposits, the main task is to prolong the stay in power of those who benefit from it. These are countries where they are building influence," explained the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Ivashchenko also noted that the Belarusian military has appeared in Libya.

"We know that they are guarding air bases in Tobruk and El Baida. There are up to a hundred of them, but this is also not just for fun. Deliveries of Belarusian equipment, including electronic warfare equipment, have already begun," the FISU head added.