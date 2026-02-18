Niger accused Ukraine of occupying half of Benin in Africa: Kyiv responded

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejects accusations by the leader of the military junta in the African country of Niger, Abderrahmane Tchiani, regarding the presence of Ukrainian armed forces in Benin.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform and RBC-Ukraine.

Accusations

The Foreign Ministry denied Chiani's statement that half of neighboring Benin is allegedly under the control of Ukrainian and French forces. He claimed that "Ukrainian mercenaries" had occupied part of Benin. Niger currently has tense relations with that country.

Chiani came to power during a coup in the country in 2023 and relies on Russian militants from so-called private military companies.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone operator eliminates African mercenary of Russian army. VIDEO

Ukraine's response

Tikhy noted that Chiani's statement is untrue and also contains signs of disinformation aimed at discrediting Kyiv.

He stressed that such accusations also testify to Moscow's role and its increased activity in Africa. The Foreign Ministry recalled that the junta in Niger is "absolutely 100%" dependent on Russia and may be making these statements on Russia's behalf rather than on its own initiative.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also called on partners in Africa to be critical of unverified information, especially when it concerns the security of international relations.

For reference