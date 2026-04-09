We agreed with US representatives that there will be trilateral meeting soon – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a trilateral meeting on ending the war in Ukraine will take place "in the near future".

Zelenskyy said this during the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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The number one issue

He stressed that ending the war and achieving peace in Ukraine remains the number one issue and the top priority for him, for Ukraine’s negotiating team, and for the country as a whole.

"We are currently in a trilateral process of various arrangements. Due to the war in the Middle East, our meetings were postponed. The last one was held in a video format. There was a conversation with representatives of the US president’s team, and we agreed that in the near future, there will be a trilateral meeting, or there will be a format where the American group comes to us and then probably goes to our neighbors," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I am ready to meet with Putin anywhere, but not in Moscow or Kyiv

Security guarantees

The President stated that work is currently underway to finalise the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine, as no answers have been found to key questions: how to finance the Ukrainian army after the war ends, and how to obtain air defence systems, which are important for both European and Middle Eastern countries.

"The most difficult issue is the response of the United States of America to renewed aggression by Russia, if such aggression occurs," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: U.S. is more focused on Middle East, so trilateral talks have been postponed, - Zelenskyy

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