We agreed with US representatives that there will be trilateral meeting soon – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a trilateral meeting on ending the war in Ukraine will take place "in the near future".
Zelenskyy said this during the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.
The number one issue
He stressed that ending the war and achieving peace in Ukraine remains the number one issue and the top priority for him, for Ukraine’s negotiating team, and for the country as a whole.
"We are currently in a trilateral process of various arrangements. Due to the war in the Middle East, our meetings were postponed. The last one was held in a video format. There was a conversation with representatives of the US president’s team, and we agreed that in the near future, there will be a trilateral meeting, or there will be a format where the American group comes to us and then probably goes to our neighbors," Zelenskyy said.
Security guarantees
The President stated that work is currently underway to finalise the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine, as no answers have been found to key questions: how to finance the Ukrainian army after the war ends, and how to obtain air defence systems, which are important for both European and Middle Eastern countries.
"The most difficult issue is the response of the United States of America to renewed aggression by Russia, if such aggression occurs," Zelenskyy added.
Background
- Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said trilateral talks are currently on pause, but teams remain in daily contact.
- Subsequently, the Kremlin also announced a pause in the talks.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the US delegation holding talks in Kyiv in a technical groups format as an alternative to a trilateral meeting.
- Later, the head of the Presidential Office, Budanov, stated that Kushner and Witkoff could visit Ukraine after Easter.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the date of a possible visit by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Ukraine would be determined after the Easter holidays.
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