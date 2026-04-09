Zelenskyy: I am ready to meet with Putin anywhere, but not in Moscow or Kyiv
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again expressed his willingness to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
He made this statement in an interview with the Italian national public broadcaster RAI, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"I am ready to meet with Putin. Of course, not in Moscow or Kyiv. But if he is ready to meet with me, there are many places where we could do so. We can find such a place in the Middle East, in Europe, in the United States—anywhere," the head of state said.
Zelenskyy also expressed hope that the U.S. would eventually reinstate sanctions against Russian oil.
According to him, the United States must pressure Russia to cease fire and then end this war.
"The same can be said about Brussels," the head of state added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the trilateral talks are currently on hold, but the teams are in daily contact with one another.
- Later, the Kremlin also announced a pause in the negotiations.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the U.S. delegation that negotiations be held in Kyiv in the form of technical working groups as an alternative to a trilateral meeting.
- Later, the head of the Presidential Office, Budanov, stated that Kushner and Witkoff may visit Ukraine after Easter.
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