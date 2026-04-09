Zelenskyy: I am ready to meet with Putin anywhere, but not in Moscow or Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again expressed his willingness to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He made this statement in an interview with the Italian national public broadcaster RAI, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I am ready to meet with Putin. Of course, not in Moscow or Kyiv. But if he is ready to meet with me, there are many places where we could do so. We can find such a place in the Middle East, in Europe, in the United States—anywhere," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope that the U.S. would eventually reinstate sanctions against Russian oil.

According to him, the United States must pressure Russia to cease fire and then end this war.

"The same can be said about Brussels," the head of state added.

Read more: U.S. is more focused on Middle East, so trilateral talks have been postponed, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Read more: Putin has not yet made any decisions on Easter truce, - Peskov