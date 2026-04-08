U.S. may resume strikes against Iran if no agreement can be reached, - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility that the United States could resume strikes against Iran if a peace agreement cannot be reached.

He made this statement to a Sky News correspondent, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to the U.S. leader, the United States may resume military action if it is unable to reach a peace agreement with Iran.

"We'll go right back to it. Very easily," Trump said, referring to strikes against Iran.

Read more: Ukraine has always called for ceasefire with Russia, therefore it supports silence in Middle East and Gulf, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour. Subsequently,

Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.

Vice President JD Vance is serving as the chief mediator for the U.S. side in the negotiation process.

For its part, Iran has declared a two-week ceasefire with the U.S. and is opening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.

Read more: Trump declared "total and complete victory" over Iran