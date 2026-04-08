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U.S. may resume strikes against Iran if no agreement can be reached, - Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility that the United States could resume strikes against Iran if a peace agreement cannot be reached.
He made this statement to a Sky News correspondent, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to the U.S. leader, the United States may resume military action if it is unable to reach a peace agreement with Iran.
"We'll go right back to it. Very easily," Trump said, referring to strikes against Iran.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour. Subsequently,
- Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.
- Vice President JD Vance is serving as the chief mediator for the U.S. side in the negotiation process.
- For its part, Iran has declared a two-week ceasefire with the U.S. and is opening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.
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