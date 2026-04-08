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Trump declared "total and complete victory" over Iran
The U.S. side is convinced that the United States has achieved a "total and complete victory" following the conclusion of a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran.
U.S. President Donald Trump made this statement to AFP reporters during a phone call, according to Censor.NET.
Trump is confident of "victory"
The U.S. leader is optimistic about the ceasefire with Iran, even though Tehran has also described it as a victory for its side.
"Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it," - said Trump.
"We have a 15 point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We'll see what happens. We'll see if it gets there," Trump added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour. Subsequently,
- Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.
- Vice President JD Vance is serving as the chief mediator for the U.S. side in the negotiation process.
- For its part, Iran has declared a two-week ceasefire with the U.S. and is opening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.
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