Trump declared "total and complete victory" over Iran

The U.S. side is convinced that the United States has achieved a "total and complete victory" following the conclusion of a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump made this statement to AFP reporters during a phone call, according to Censor.NET.

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Trump is confident of "victory"

The U.S. leader is optimistic about the ceasefire with Iran, even though Tehran has also described it as a victory for its side.

"Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it," - said Trump.

"We have a 15 point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We'll see what happens. We'll see if it gets there," Trump added.

Read more: Trump spoke of "big day for world peace": There will be profits. Iran will begin reconstruction

What preceded it?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour. Subsequently,

Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.

Vice President JD Vance is serving as the chief mediator for the U.S. side in the negotiation process.

For its part, Iran has declared a two-week ceasefire with the U.S. and is opening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.

Read more: China played certain role in getting Iran to negotiating table, - Trump