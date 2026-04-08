Iran has declared two-week ceasefire with US and is opening Strait of Hormuz. But there is condition

Iran has confirmed reports of a two-week ceasefire with the United States and stated that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened for the time being.

This was announced on social media by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reports Censor.NET.

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Iran’s response

As Araghchi noted in his post, the ceasefire was made possible thanks to the mediation of the Pakistani side.

He noted that in response to the Pakistani Prime Minister’s call for a cessation of hostilities, the US initiative for negotiations based on their 15-point peace plan, and Donald Trump’s statement regarding his willingness to consider Iran’s 10-point proposal as a basis for dialogue, Tehran has agreed to a ceasefire and the reopening of the strait.

See also: US and Israel attack industrial sites in Iran, - media

Condition for opening the Strait of Hormuz

At the same time, the minister noted that the strait would operate under a specific condition.

"If attacks on Iran cease, our powerful armed forces will halt their defensive operations. Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured for two weeks in coordination with the Iranian armed forces and subject to technical constraints," Abbas Araghchi explained.

What led up to this?

The day before, the media reported that Iran and the US had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire was possible within the hour. Subsequently

Trump announced his readiness for a two-week pause in strikes against Iran. Israel supported this.

Vice-President J.D. Vance is acting as the chief mediator in the negotiation process on the American side.

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