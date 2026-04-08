Trump spoke of "big day for world peace": There will be profits. Iran will begin reconstruction

Following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that a "big day for world peace" had arrived.

He posted this on the social media platform truthsocial, according to Censor.NET.

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What does Trump say?

"A big day for world peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!," the U.S. leader argues.

He also assured that the United States would assist with traffic management in the Strait of Hormuz.

"There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just "hangin’ around" in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!," he added.

Read more: Iran has declared two-week ceasefire with US and is opening Strait of Hormuz. But there is condition

What preceded it?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour. Subsequently,

Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.

Vice President JD Vance is serving as the chief mediator for the U.S. side in the negotiation process.

For its part, Iran has declared a two-week ceasefire with the U.S. and is opening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.

Read more: Trump announced his readiness for two-week pause in strikes against Iran. Israel has backed this (updated)