Iran and U.S. have moved out of critical phase: ceasefire could be reached within hour, - media

Iran and the United States have managed to make progress and overcome the most tense phase of the negotiations.

This was stated by Reza Amiri, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Emerging from the critical phase

According to him, the parties have already emerged from the critical and sensitive phase of the negotiation process. In his view, the next stage will require clearer and more substantive rhetoric rather than diplomatic restraint. He also urged people to keep an eye on further developments.

"We have now taken a step forward by emerging from a critical, delicate phase. In the next stage, respect and politeness should be replaced by rhetoric and excess. Stay tuned for further updates...," he wrote on social media.

Read more: Could a nuclear strike on Iran happen? White House responds

Will There Be a Two-Week Ceasefire?

CBS News reports that official ceasefire talks have begun between Pakistan and Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leading the process, while Vice President JD Vance is serving as the chief mediator on the U.S. side.

Lebanese media report that a ceasefire could be announced within the hour, specifically within Lebanon.

A key condition of the potential agreement is a two-week ceasefire, during which Iran must restore free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

As a reminder, CNN reports that positive signals may emerge from Iran and the U.S. in the near future. According to sources, the parties may reach a ceasefire agreement as early as tonight.

Read more: US has conveyed terms of ceasefire to Iran via intermediaries, — media