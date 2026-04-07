Could nuclear strike on Iran happen? White House responds

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that US President Donald Trump is the only person who will make decisions on possible action against Iran.

Censor.NET reports that she was commenting in this way on reports that the United States may carry out a nuclear strike on Tehran, AFP writes.

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US statements and ultimatum to Iran

The US president issued an ultimatum to Iran over reopening the Strait of Hormuz. If the demands are not met, he threatened massive strikes on the country’s infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.

"Only the president knows where things stand and what he is going to do," Leavitt stressed.

She also said that Iran has a limited time to decide on a possible compromise with the United States.

Read more: Trump threatens Iran again: Whole civilization will die tonight. It probably will

Iran’s reaction and further developments

Following the statements by the American side, Iran suspended talks with the United States. Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator in the negotiations, was informed of this.

The Iranian authorities accused Trump of intending to commit war crimes. At the same time, reports in the country say that "human chains" are being formed around infrastructure facilities, including power plants and bridges.

As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump said the day before that "an entire civilisation may cease to exist as early as tonight, and it will never be possible to revive it".

Earlier, Trump also said that all of Iran could be destroyed overnight and that this could happen as early as tomorrow.

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