Trump has stated that he has no plans to invade Canada and will not make it 51st state of US

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he has no plans to invade Canada and does not expect it to become the 51st state. According to him, such a prospect is unlikely given the country’s historical independence and the political context of relations between the two nations.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in an interview with Robert Hardman, as reported by The Telegraph.

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"Donald Trump stated that he would not invade Canada after repeatedly threatening to make the country the 51st state of the United States," the report says.

Trump gave an interview to a royal biographer for his new book about Queen Elizabeth II.

Gardman urged the American leader to "leave Canada alone," noting that any encroachment on the country would "upset King Charles III," who is scheduled to visit the U.S. in late April.

"I think Canadians have 200 years of history, and the whole 'O Canada' thing (the title of Canada's national anthem—Ed.). It's impossible to sort that out in three and a half years. I don't think it will happen (referring to Canada joining the U.S.—Ed.)," Trump said.

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At the same time, the U.S. president questioned whether Canadians still recognize the British monarch as their head of state.

The U.S. president has made two state visits to the United Kingdom—one during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and one during the reign of King Charles—and will host the King and Queen of the United Kingdom later this month in return.

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