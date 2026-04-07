Iran has suspended direct talks with US following Trump’s statement about ’destroying entire civilisation’, — WSJ
Iran has suspended direct talks with the United States following President Donald Trump's statement that "an entire civilization" was destroyed last night.
According to Censor.NET, The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing sources among officials in Middle Eastern countries.
What is known
At the same time, according to the publication’s sources, negotiations with mediators regarding a ceasefire are ongoing
It is noted that this move has temporarily complicated efforts to reach an agreement by Trump's deadline—8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
One of the officials also noted that Iran intended to send a message of disapproval and defiance by severing ties.
It is unclear whether direct negotiations between Iran and the United States will resume before the deadline set by Trump expires.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, yesterday U.S. President Donald Trump stated that "an entire civilization could be wiped out as early as tonight—and it will never be possible to revive it."
- Trump had also previously stated that all of Iran could be destroyed overnight, and that this could happen as early as tomorrow.
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