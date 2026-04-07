Iran has suspended direct talks with US following Trump’s statement about ’destroying entire civilisation’, — WSJ

Iran has suspended direct talks with the United States following President Donald Trump's statement that "an entire civilization" was destroyed last night.

According to Censor.NET, The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing sources among officials in Middle Eastern countries.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

At the same time, according to the publication’s sources, negotiations with mediators regarding a ceasefire are ongoing

It is noted that this move has temporarily complicated efforts to reach an agreement by Trump's deadline—8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Watch more: Footage shows Israeli attack on airbase in Bushehr and petrochemical facilities in Iran. VIDEO

One of the officials also noted that Iran intended to send a message of disapproval and defiance by severing ties.

It is unclear whether direct negotiations between Iran and the United States will resume before the deadline set by Trump expires.

What happened before?