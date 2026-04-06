Footage shows Israeli attack on airbase in Bushehr and petrochemical facilities in Iran. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a series of morning attacks on an Iranian airbase in Bushehr.
As reported by Censor.NET, petrochemical facilities in Iran also came under attack later the same day.
The post also says that Israel’s defence minister separately instructed the army to continue carrying out high-intensity strikes on Iran’s national infrastructure.
Earlier, Israel said it had struck Asaluyeh. Facilities supplying the area with electricity, water and technical oxygen were hit in the strike.
Following the attack, electricity supply to all petrochemical facilities was cut off. The strike on Asaluyeh became another episode in the attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure.
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