Trump threatens Iran again: Whole civilization will die tonight. It probably will

The United States could launch its most powerful strikes on Iran as soon as tonight.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

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Trump’s new threat

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," he wrote.

Trump on negotiations

At the same time, the American leader once again raised the possibility of resolving the situation through negotiations.

Read more: US has lost at least seven aircraft in war against Iran, — CNN

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" Trump wrote.

Background

Earlier, Trump said that all of Iran could be destroyed overnight and that this could happen as soon as tomorrow.

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