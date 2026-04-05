Zelenskyy predicts reduction in Patriot missile supplies due to war in Iran: Today we are not priority
The protracted conflict between the United States and Israel and Iran could further weaken U.S. support for Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with the Associated Press, according to Censor.NET.
As the head of state noted, Ukraine is currently in urgent need of additional American Patriot systems to counter the daily Russian strikes. He emphasized that Kyiv still has no effective alternative to these systems for intercepting ballistic missiles.
Zelenskyy acknowledged that, against the backdrop of the new war in the Middle East, Ukraine is no longer the focus of international attention. That is why, he said, officials in Kyiv fear that a protracted conflict involving Iran will lead to a further decline in support from the United States.
"We have to admit that we are not a priority right now. That is why I fear that a prolonged war (in Iran. — Ed.) will lead to a decline in support for us," he emphasized.
The president also emphasized that from the very beginning, Ukraine had received an insufficient number of Patriot systems and corresponding missiles. He noted that if hostilities against Iran continue for a long time, even the current, relatively modest aid package could eventually be scaled back.
"That's why, of course, we're afraid," Zelenskyy concluded.
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