Iran has partially reopened Strait of Hormuz to ships carrying "essential goods", — CNN
Iran has announced that it will allow ships carrying "essential goods" to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
This was reported by the Iranian state news agency "Tasnim," according to CNN, as reported by Censor.NET.
It is currently unclear exactly which goods Iran classifies as "essential goods" and whether it will maintain the blockade of the strait for ships from countries it considers hostile.
In a document addressed to the head of the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization, Deputy Director for Commercial Development Homan Fathi noted that "this grants permission for the transit of vessels carrying essential goods—particularly consumer goods and livestock supplies—through the Strait of Hormuz."
An Iranian official stated that the order applies to "vessels bound for Iranian ports or currently operating in the region."
"The relevant executive agencies have been instructed to take the necessary measures to facilitate the passage of these vessels," Fathi added.
What happened before?
- Earlier, Donald Trump reiterated his call for countries to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stated that some of them are not interested in providing assistance.
- He expressed hope that "China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and other countries" would join in safeguarding navigation.
- At the same time, the German government rejected the US president's requests to participate in the operation.
- Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski emphasized that Poland also has no plans to participate in any such mission.
- The Netherlands also announced that it does not plan to participate in the reopening of the waterway.
- Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated that contributing to the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is not a top priority for her country.
- On March 27, the G7 countries agreed to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, but only after the war in the Middle East has ended.
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