Iran has partially reopened Strait of Hormuz to ships carrying "essential goods", — CNN

Iran has announced that it will allow ships carrying "essential goods" to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

This was reported by the Iranian state news agency "Tasnim," according to CNN, as reported by Censor.NET.

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It is currently unclear exactly which goods Iran classifies as "essential goods" and whether it will maintain the blockade of the strait for ships from countries it considers hostile.

In a document addressed to the head of the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization, Deputy Director for Commercial Development Homan Fathi noted that "this grants permission for the transit of vessels carrying essential goods—particularly consumer goods and livestock supplies—through the Strait of Hormuz."

An Iranian official stated that the order applies to "vessels bound for Iranian ports or currently operating in the region."

"The relevant executive agencies have been instructed to take the necessary measures to facilitate the passage of these vessels," Fathi added.

Read more: Ukraine is open to discussing issue of Hormuz Strait – Zelenskyy

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