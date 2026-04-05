US has lost at least seven aircraft in war against Iran, — CNN

The United States has already lost at least seven aircraft during the war against Iran.

This was reported by CNN, according to Censor.NET.

Which aircraft did the United States lose?

On March 2, three F-15s were shot down by Kuwaiti air defense systems as a result of "friendly fire" over Kuwait. All six crew members ejected safely, and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagset stated this week that three pilots have returned to combat duty.

On March 12, a U.S. KC-135 aerial refueling tanker crashed in Iraq, killing six crew members. The U.S. military stated that the tanker was not shot down by enemy or "friendly fire," but was involved in an incident with another aircraft while participating in Operation Epic Fury.

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It is reported that the second plane landed safely.

In addition, on March 27, an E-3 Sentry early warning and control aircraft of the U.S. Air Force was destroyed on the runway as a result of an Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

According to CNN, at least 10 U.S. service members were injured in the attack on the airbase. No fatalities have been reported. A U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft was also damaged.

Another incident occurred last month—an American F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at a U.S. airbase in the Middle East after it was reportedly struck by fire from Iran, two sources familiar with the situation told CNN.

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