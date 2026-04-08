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China played certain role in getting Iran to negotiating table, - Trump
President Donald Trump stated that the United States had achieved a "total and complete victory" following the conclusion of a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran.
He made these remarks to AFP journalists, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Both sides agreed to a ceasefire just one hour before the deadline set by Trump.
Trump also said that, in his view, China played a role in bringing Iran to the negotiating table.
The publication notes that Trump was scheduled to visit Beijing in mid-May to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
The trip was originally scheduled for early April, but Trump postponed it, stating that he had to remain in Washington to oversee the operation in Iran.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour. Subsequently,
- Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.
Vice President JD Vance is serving as the chief mediator for the U.S. side in the negotiation process.
For its part, Iran has declared a two-week ceasefire with the U.S. and is opening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.
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