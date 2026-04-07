Footage of US and Israeli attack on Iran’s Khark Island. VIDEO

The United States and Israel carried out several strikes on Iran’s Khark Island, where key oil export infrastructure is located.

As reported by Censor.NET, several powerful explosions rocked the island.

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It is noted that Iranian media reported explosions following the Israeli strike.

Farazad Seyfikaran, a journalist with the BBC Persian Service, also wrote about the powerful explosions on the island.

Iran responded to the attack with threats against the US. "If the US crosses the red lines, the response will go beyond the region," the IRGC said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

It is known that Kharg Island is located in the Persian Gulf and is Iran’s main oil export hub, through which most shipments pass, particularly to China.

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