Ukraine has always called for ceasefire with Russia, therefore it supports silence in Middle East and Gulf, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has endorsed the establishment of a ceasefire between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A ceasefire is the right decision, leading to an end to the war. It saves lives, prevents the destruction of cities and villages, and allows power plants and other infrastructure to operate normally; thus, it provides the time and conditions necessary for diplomacy to bear fruit," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has always called for a ceasefire in the war being waged by Russia.

Read more: Hegseth is providing Trump with false reports on operation in Iran, - Washington Post

"And we support the calm in the Middle East and the Gulf, which paves the way for diplomatic efforts. Ukraine reiterates to Russia: we are ready to respond in kind if the Russians cease their attacks. It is clear to everyone that a ceasefire can create the right conditions for agreements.



Various countries have been involved in the negotiation process, and it is important that the United States has taken this diplomatic step. Over the past few weeks, Ukraine has been helping to protect lives in the Middle East and the Gulf. Ukrainian military expert teams will continue to work in the region to further develop security capabilities. The situation in this region has global implications: any threats to security and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf amplify the challenges to the economy and the cost of living in every country," the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that the interests of every nation must be taken into account when determining postwar conditions.

"It is equally crucial to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Resolve on this issue is also of global significance.



To achieve the right outcome, active and coordinated action by the international community is needed. Security after the war must increase, not decrease. Ukraine will continue to work constructively with all partners. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" he concluded.

Read more: China played certain role in getting Iran to negotiating table, - Trump

What happened before?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour.

Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.

The role of chief negotiator for the U.S. side is being played by Vice President J.D. Vance.

For its part, Iran has announced a two-week ceasefire with the United States and is reopening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.

Read more: Trump spoke of "big day for world peace": There will be profits. Iran will begin reconstruction