U.S. and Iran are negotiating and will continue to negotiate easing of sanctions and tariffs, - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is negotiating and will continue to negotiate with Iran regarding the easing of tariffs and sanctions.

He made this statement on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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Trump's statement

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear "Dust."

It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to," the U.S. leader noted.

Trump also threatened to impose 50% tariffs on countries that supply weapons to Iran.

"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!," he added.

Read more: Vance described truce between Iran and US as "fragile"

What happened before?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour. Subsequently,

Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.

Vice President JD Vance is serving as the chief mediator for the U.S. side in the negotiation process.

For its part, Iran has declared a two-week ceasefire with the U.S. and is opening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.

At the same time, Trump stated that the U.S. could resume strikes against Iran if no agreement is reached.

Subsequently, Iranian media claimed that the U.S. had allegedly violated the ceasefire by striking an oil refinery.

Read more: Iranian media report that US has violated the ceasefire: Iranian oil refinery has been attacked. VIDEO



