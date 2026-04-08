Vance described truce between Iran and US as "fragile"

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who participated in the final negotiations for the ceasefire in Iran, described the agreement as a "fragile truce" that taught him a great deal about the Iranian system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to CNN.

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During a speech in Budapest, Vance said that Iran’s responses varied depending on which officials were speaking. According to him, Iran’s foreign minister reacted positively to the plan, but others lied about what the U.S. had achieved militarily and about the terms of the ceasefire.

"That is why I say this is a fragile truce. There are people who clearly want to sit down at the negotiating table and work with us to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, and there are people who lie even about the fragile truce we have already established," the U.S. Vice President explained.

Vance believes that if Iran is willing to work in good faith with the United States, a deal can be reached.

Read more: U.S. may resume strikes against Iran if no agreement can be reached, - Trump

"If they lie, if they deceive, if they… try to undermine even the fragile ceasefire we have established, they will not be happy," he added.

Vance said that Trump had asked his team to refrain from using certain military, diplomatic, and economic tools to pressure Iran.

However, according to the U.S. Vice President, these options remain on the table if Iran is unable to engage in constructive negotiations aimed at bringing the war to a definitive end.

What happened before?