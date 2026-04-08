11 733 75
Iranian media report that US has violated the ceasefire: Iranian oil refinery has been attacked. VIDEO
Iran has reported that the ceasefire was allegedly violated by U.S. and Israeli forces, which attacked an oil refinery on the Iranian island of Lavan.
This was reported by Iranian media, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The Iranian news channel Press TV reported that U.S.-Israeli forces "violated the ceasefire agreement" and attacked an oil refinery on Lavan Island.
Firefighters and emergency services are currently working to put out the fire.
According to media reports, strikes were carried out against the UAE and Kuwait in retaliation using missiles and drones.
What happened before?
- Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour.
- Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.
- The role of chief negotiator for the U.S. side is being played by Vice President J.D. Vance.
- For its part, Iran has announced a two-week ceasefire with the United States and is reopening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.
- At the same time, Trump stated that the U.S. could resume strikes against Iran if no agreement is reached.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password