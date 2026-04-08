Iranian media report that US has violated the ceasefire: Iranian oil refinery has been attacked. VIDEO

Iran has reported that the ceasefire was allegedly violated by U.S. and Israeli forces, which attacked an oil refinery on the Iranian island of Lavan.

This was reported by Iranian media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Iranian news channel Press TV reported that U.S.-Israeli forces "violated the ceasefire agreement" and attacked an oil refinery on Lavan Island.

Firefighters and emergency services are currently working to put out the fire.

According to media reports, strikes were carried out against the UAE and Kuwait in retaliation using missiles and drones.

What happened before?