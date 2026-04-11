Ukraine will ensure ceasefire, but reserves right to strike if Russia prepares to launch assault, — General Staff

At the instruction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has tasked the Ukrainian Defense Forces with ensuring compliance with the ceasefire on land, at sea, and in the air during the Easter celebrations.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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As noted, Ukraine will ensure a ceasefire and act according to a clear principle: tit-for-tat.

"Given the Russians’ previous violations of such agreements, the Ukrainian Defense Forces must be prepared to respond immediately to any provocations or offensive actions by the aggressor. If enemy units are detected advancing to the front line, conducting engineering work or regrouping forces and equipment, or showing signs of actual preparation for assault operations and other actions that may indicate the enemy is using the ceasefire for aggressive purposes—Ukrainian soldiers have the full right to open fire to engage the enemy. The same rules will apply at sea and in the air," the statement reads.

"Any launches by the Russian military of missiles or attack drones against our territory will also be met with a commensurate response," the General Staff added.

Read more: 148 combat clashes since start of day: most attacks recorded in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

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