148 combat clashes since start of day: most attacks recorded in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

A total of 148 combat clashes have taken place along the frontline since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces report on the frontline situation, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 54 airstrikes and dropped 167 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,337 kamikaze drones and launched 2,187 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

Twelve combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three of which are still ongoing; in addition, the enemy carried out 121 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, 33 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems, and launched two air strikes, using six guided bombs.

Watch more: Disorganized withdrawal in Kursk operation is crime that must be investigated – Battalion Commander Kupol. VIDEO

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched ten assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the settlements of Vovchansk, Kolodyazne, Starytsia, Zelen, Vovchanski Khutory, and Prylipka.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy assaults near the settlements of Kurylivka and Novoplatonivka.

Read more: Ukraine’s Defense Forces strike enemy ammunition and fuel depots and logistics hubs – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Dibrova, Nadiia, Zarichne, and toward the settlements of Olhivka, Stepove, Druzheliubivka, and Cherneshchyna.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two assaults by the occupiers near Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out no attacks.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled 17 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Ivanivka, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Filiia, and Novoserhiivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 105 occupiers were killed and 78 wounded in this direction today. Seven vehicles, six pieces of special equipment, and one enemy fuel and lubricants storage depot were destroyed. Four artillery guns, 12 vehicles, and three enemy infantry shelters were damaged. A total of 302 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attempted five times to improve their tactical position by attacking near the settlements of Kalynivske, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, and Verbove. The outskirts of the settlements of Kolomiitsi, Velykomykhailivka, and Orestopil came under an airstrike.

Read more: Ukraine’s Defense Forces strike two Russian drilling platforms in Caspian Sea – General Staff

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers launched 13 attacks near the settlements of Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Charivne, and Zaliznychne. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Vozdvyzhenska, Verkhna Tersa, Charivne, and Rizdvianka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one attempt to advance toward the settlement of Shcherbaky and also carried out airstrikes in the area of Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders successfully stopped four assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Watch more: Russians are advancing in small groups in Pokrovsk direction, - 117th SHMB