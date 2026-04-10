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News Damage to drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea
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Ukraine’s Defense Forces strike two Russian drilling platforms in Caspian Sea – General Staff

General Staff

Ukrainian units struck two drilling platforms at the V. Graifer and Yury Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea. They had been supplying the Russian army with fuel.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Drilling platforms hit

"On the night of 10 April, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, as part of efforts to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, struck two drilling platforms on the Caspian Sea shelf," the statement says.

According to preliminary information, those hit were:

  • the ice-resistant fixed platform (LSP-2) at the V. Graifer field drilling site (formerly known as Rakushechnoye) and
  • the ice-resistant fixed platform (LSP-1) at the Yury Korchagin field drilling site.

Nearly 1,000 kilometres away

The drilling platforms are located in the northern Caspian Sea, nearly 1,000 kilometres from the line of combat, and are an important link in supplying the Russian occupation army with fuel and lubricants.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue striking key occupier facilities until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine is fully halted," the General Staff stressed.

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Armed Forces HQ (5370) Caspian (11) rig (7)
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