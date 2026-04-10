Ukraine’s Defense Forces strike enemy ammunition and fuel depots and logistics hubs – General Staff

Ukrainian troops struck an ammunition depot in the Zaporizhzhia region, a logistics hub near Novoazovsk, and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Luhansk region. Damage to the Lukoil refinery in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region has also been confirmed.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"As part of efforts to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, yesterday and overnight into April 10, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of logistics and other key enemy facilities," the statement reads.

In particular, an ammunition depot near Okhrimivka in Zaporizhzhia region, a logistics hub in the area of Novoazovsk in the Donetsk region, and a fuel and lubricants depot near the settlement of Rovenky in Luhansk region were hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, Ukrainian forces delivered fire strikes on UAV control points in the areas of Huliaipole and Novohryhorivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Novopetrivka in the Donetsk region.

Enemy personnel concentrations were also struck near the settlements of Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia region, Chasiv Yar and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region, and Perevalsk in Luhansk region; as well as directly on the territory of the aggressor, in the area of Krasnooktyabrskoye in Russia’s Kursk region.

Separately, the results of the April 5, 2026, strike on the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery (Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia) have been confirmed — the AVT-2 primary oil refining unit and the LCh-24-7 diesel hydrotreating unit were put out of operation.

Watch more: Enemy S-300 SAM system and UAV command post taken out: National Guard’s Lasar’s Group and Air Force carry out large-scale special operation in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to take measures to reduce the offensive potential of Russian occupiers and to stop Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian units struck two drilling platforms at the Grayfer and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea. They supplied fuel to the Russian army.