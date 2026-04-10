Russians are advancing in small groups in Pokrovsk direction, - 117th SHMB

Russian troops are operating in small groups in the Pokrovsk direction, attempting to advance without launching a large-scale offensive.

According to Censor.NET, Yulia Stepanuk, head of the communications department of the 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, spoke about this on the "Suspilne News" program.

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The situation in the brigade’s area of responsibility remains stable: the number of Russian infantrymen is neither increasing nor decreasing. At the same time, the occupiers continue to operate in small groups—two or three soldiers at a time—attempting to advance deeper into our positions.

"We are seeing a buildup of manpower, but they are not currently deploying it on a large scale. They want to get as far in as possible. They want to probe the territory as far as possible and check out the paths," noted the head of the communications department of the 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade.

There are no signs of a major offensive, nor of an "Easter truce"

According to Ukrainian military assessments, there is currently no evidence that the Russians are preparing a major offensive in this sector. At the same time, there are no signs that the so-called "Easter truce," previously announced by the Russian side, is being observed.

"There has never been a case where the Russian side has adhered to any conditions or a ceasefire. Their operations continue; they keep trying to advance and won’t let us rest. Perhaps this will happen sometime tomorrow. But we are still preparing for any outcome," Stepanuk noted.

Read more: Russians want to capture entire Pokrovsk direction by end of April, but lack forces for it – Zelenskyy