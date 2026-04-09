Russians want to capture entire Pokrovsk direction by end of April, but lack forces for it – Zelenskyy

Russian troops have been tasked with capturing the entire Pokrovsk direction by the end of April, but that is impossible.

Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine, that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Uzhhorod on Thursday.

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What is known

"The entire direction — Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka — they want to capture it all by the end of April, that is the task.... This is impossible, they do not have the forces for that today," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction is "very difficult, but we are holding."

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Background

As reported earlier, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said the previous day that Russian troops continue to maintain a high intensity of assaults in the Pokrovsk direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 260 attacks in the past week alone.

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