Syrskyi visited units in Pokrovsk direction: they discussed countering FPV drones. PHOTOS
In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces are maintaining a high intensity of assaults: Ukrainian defenders repelled 260 attacks last week alone. The command is working with units to strengthen countermeasures, particularly against enemy FPV drones.
This was reported by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"In the Pokrovsk direction, the activity of Russian occupation forces is particularly high. Over the past week, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled a total of 260 enemy attacks here," the Commander-in-Chief said.
Syrskyi undertook another working visit to the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces. He met with the commanders of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Anna Kyivska", the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade, and assault units.
- They discussed the details of the operational situation and the commanders’ proposals for improving combat effectiveness, as well as options for further action.
- Attention was paid to ways of countering enemy UAVs, in particular FPV drones.
- During this visit, he also discussed with the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major Robert Brovdi, a number of initiatives aimed at reducing the number of Russian occupiers.
- He presented awards to the best servicemen.
"I thank the soldiers for their resilience, professionalism and outstanding results in defeating the enemy. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!", said Syrskyi.
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