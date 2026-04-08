Enemy has slowed down its advance and is trying to become more active in direction of Rodynske and Hryshyne, - Operation Task Force "East"

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult. The invaders are attempting to intensify their offensive in the Pokrovsk urban area by increasing the number of assault infantry units and deploying long-range artillery and drone units.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Operation Task Force "East".

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Defense forces are holding their positions in Pokrovsk and Kotlyne

As noted, despite constant pressure from the enemy, our units continue to hold their positions, particularly in the northern part of Pokrovsk. Our troops are also holding designated lines in the area around the village of Kotlyne.

"In the face of active resistance from the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy has slowed its advance and is attempting to intensify its efforts in the areas around the settlements of Rodynske and Hryshyne, where the Russians are constantly deploying additional assault groups, which are being eliminated. Small-arms fighting continues in Hryshyne, particularly in the southeastern part of the village," the statement said.

See more: Occupiers advance in Hryshyne and near Kotlyne – DeepState. MAPS

The destruction of Russian forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively deploying UAV units and artillery to deliver firepower. Counter-battery operations are also being carried out successfully.