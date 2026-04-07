Occupiers advance in Hryshyne and near Kotlyne – DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupation forces have gained ground in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.
This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Hryshyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and near Kotlyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Updated maps
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