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News Updated DeepState maps Update of DeepState map Russian advance
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Occupiers advance in Hryshyne and near Kotlyne – DeepState. MAPS

Russian advance in Hryshyne

Russian occupation forces have gained ground in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.

This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Hryshyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and near Kotlyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Pishchane and Novopavlivka, - DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

Russian advance in Hryshyne

Read more: Defence Forces carried out mop-up operation near Stepnohirsk, Novoselivka and Sichneve, - DeepState. MAP

Russian advance near Kotlyne

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Donetsk region (5977) Pokrovskyy district (1358) Hryshyne (60) Kotlyne (22) DeepState (517)
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