Occupiers advance in Hryshyne and near Kotlyne – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces have gained ground in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.

This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Hryshyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and near Kotlyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Pishchane and Novopavlivka, - DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

Read more: Defence Forces carried out mop-up operation near Stepnohirsk, Novoselivka and Sichneve, - DeepState. MAP