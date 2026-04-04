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Defence Forces carried out mop-up operation near Stepnohirsk, Novoselivka and Sichneve, - DeepState. MAP
The defence forces are making territorial gains in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
Details
"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have conducted a mop-up operation near Stepnohirsk (the administrative centre of the Stepnohirsk settlement community in the Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region), Novoselivka (a village in the Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region), and Sichneve (a village in the Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the report states.
Maps
It was previously reported that the enemy had advanced in the Sumy region, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces had regained their positions near Rodynske.
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