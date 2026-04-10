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News Video The situation in northern Ukraine
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Disorganized withdrawal in Kursk operation is crime that must be investigated – Battalion Commander Kupol. VIDEO

Some decisions at the final stage of the Kursk operation require analysis and assessment.

As reported by Censor.NET, Anatolii Anatoliiovych Kozel (Battalion commander Kupol) said this on the air of the channel 7 Steps to Victory.

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The Kursk Offensive could have been conducted as a short raid

The Kursk operation could have been conducted in the format of a raid: two months, no more. Then the enemy formed an offensive grouping of forces and pushed us out of its territory.

In the serviceman’s opinion, for the Muscovites, there is no distinction between friend and foe. They will level everything there to the ground with KABs, together with their own villages and their own civilians.

Read more: Russians want to capture entire Pokrovsk direction by end of April, but lack forces for it – Zelenskyy

Disorganized withdrawal in the Kursk operation

"At the end of the Kursk operation, we failed to make a decision on an organized withdrawal — that is also a crime. It must be investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable," the serviceman stressed.

Read more: Some units continue to hold positions on Russian territory – "Kursk" Group of Forces

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military actions (3489) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3717) Kursk (815)
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