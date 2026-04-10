Disorganized withdrawal in Kursk operation is crime that must be investigated – Battalion Commander Kupol. VIDEO
Some decisions at the final stage of the Kursk operation require analysis and assessment.
As reported by Censor.NET, Anatolii Anatoliiovych Kozel (Battalion commander Kupol) said this on the air of the channel 7 Steps to Victory.
The Kursk Offensive could have been conducted as a short raid
The Kursk operation could have been conducted in the format of a raid: two months, no more. Then the enemy formed an offensive grouping of forces and pushed us out of its territory.
In the serviceman’s opinion, for the Muscovites, there is no distinction between friend and foe. They will level everything there to the ground with KABs, together with their own villages and their own civilians.
Disorganized withdrawal in the Kursk operation
"At the end of the Kursk operation, we failed to make a decision on an organized withdrawal — that is also a crime. It must be investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable," the serviceman stressed.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password