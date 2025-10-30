Some units continue to hold positions on Russian territory – "Kursk" Group of Forces

Some Ukrainian units continue to hold positions inside the territory of the Russian Federation.

The spokesman for the "Kursk" Group of Forces, Oleksandr Nevidomyi, said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"The situation in the area of responsibility of the ‘Kursk’ Group of Forces is stable and under our control. The sector remains fairly active despite a relative decrease in enemy assault actions. The enemy has not abandoned plans to create their declared ‘buffer zone’; we are thwarting those intentions. Some of our units continue to hold positions on the territory of the Russian Federation. In short, the ‘Kursk’ Group of Forces continues to carry out its assigned combat tasks," Nevidomyi said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The spokesperson added that in the "Kursk" Group of Forces’ area of responsibility, the enemy is actively employing various types of drones. He also noted that on average, the Russians carry out up to 15 air strikes per day using guided aerial bombs.

"A single strike involves dropping roughly 30 guided aerial bombs (KABs). They are being used less frequently deeper in the operational zone; the aim is to inflict damage specifically on the combat formations of our grouping," he added.

Read more: Russians in civilian clothes are trying to infiltrate Kupiansk for staged filming, - OSGT "North"