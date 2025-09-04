Russians in civilian clothes are trying to infiltrate Kupiansk for staged filming, - OSGT "North"

Small groups of Russian soldiers in civilian clothes are trying to infiltrate Kupiansk to take staged photos and videos for the Russian audience.

This was reported on air by Colonel Oleh Sushynskyi, spokesman for the "North" military group, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the occupiers are trying to create a "picture" for propaganda, changing into civilian clothes and filming staged scenes with the Russian flag or allegedly Ukrainian prisoners in basements. Such materials are then distributed in Russian media and social networks.

Sushynskyi emphasized that despite these information operations, the enemy fails every day in its attempts to capture Vovchansk and Kupiansk. The defence forces are holding their positions and repelling assaults.

