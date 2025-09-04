Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,085,410 people (+840 per day), 11,157 tanks, 32,385 artillery systems, 23,241 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 1,085,410 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 4 September 2025 are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,085,410 (+840) people

tanks - 11,157 (+0) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,241 (+4) units

artillery systems - 32,385 (+43) units

MLRS - 1,479 (+2) units

air defence systems - 1,215 (+2) units

aircraft - 422 (+0) units

helicopters - 341 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 56,045 (+261)

cruise missiles – 3,686 (+22)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 60,692 (+92)

special equipment - 3,956 (+0)

"The data is being clarified," added the General Staff.