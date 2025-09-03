ENG
Eliminated and captured occupiers, tank, armored vehicle, artillery, mortars and over 1,000 FPV drones: 63rd SMB in action. VIDEO

In the Lyman sector, soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) "Steel Lions" summed up their achievements for August and showcased the effective destruction of Russian equipment and manpower.

A video published on the brigade’s Telegram channel shows strikes on a tank, an armored vehicle, artillery, mortars, a car, and a motorcycle. Ukrainian defenders also captured three enemy soldiers and destroyed more than 1,000 Russian attack drones, Censor.NET reports.

