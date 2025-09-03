Assault troops of 5th SAB eliminate occupiers in camouflaged ’burrows’. VIDEO
The 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) continues to deliver precision strikes on enemy positions in the most intense sectors of the frontline. Drone operators shared footage on their Telegram channel showing the destruction of bunkers and shelters set up by Russian forces in open terrain.
As Censor.NET reports, the enemy tried to conceal its positions in so-called "burrows," but that did not spare them from precision strikes. Thanks to accurate drone-dropped munitions, Ukrainian assault troops eliminated the invaders along with their shelters.
