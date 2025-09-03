Body of Russian assault trooper becomes food for animals. VIDEO 18+

A video has surfaced online showing stray cats feeding on the body of a Russian soldier near a destroyed building on one of the frontline sectors. As Censor.NET reports, the authors of the footage noted that animals that lost their owners and homes are forced to survive on whatever they find — including the bodies of invaders left scattered across fields and yards. "New Whiskas - with the flavor of a Russian stormtrooper," the video’s author added.

The footage is 18+.

Watch more: In Zaporizhzhia sector, Russian soldier blows himself up with grenade: "Good way to dispose of trash.". VIDEO