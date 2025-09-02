In Zaporizhzhia sector, Russian soldier blows himself up with grenade: "Good way to dispose of trash.". VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, a Russian soldier blew himself up with a grenade. The incident was recorded by the aerial reconnaissance unit of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade.

Footage shows the occupier lying under a tree and activating the explosive. In a comment accompanying the video, the soldiers noted: "A good way to dispose of trash." Censor.NET reports.

