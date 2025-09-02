ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9216 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers
1 223 7

In Zaporizhzhia sector, Russian soldier blows himself up with grenade: "Good way to dispose of trash.". VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, a Russian soldier blew himself up with a grenade. The incident was recorded by the aerial reconnaissance unit of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade.

Footage shows the occupier lying under a tree and activating the explosive. In a comment accompanying the video, the soldiers noted: "A good way to dispose of trash." Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Fighters of 66th SMB eliminated regiment of occupiers in Lyman sector. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9895) grenade (97) liquidation (2722) utilization (6) Zaporizka region (1431) 128th Separate Mountain Infantry Brigade (34)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 