Russia attacked 18 settlements in Kharkiv region: one woman killed, three injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region. A 67-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the village of Kivsharivka, Kupianska community, a 67-year-old woman was killed and a 62-year-old man was injured; on the road near the village of Chornohlazivka, Zolochivska community, a 42-year-old and a 61-year-old man were injured.

Medical staff also treated an 84-year-old woman who was injured on 30 March in the village of Prykolotne, Velykoburlutsk community.

The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

3 KABs;

9 "Geran-2" UAVs;

3 "Molniya" UAVs;

14 FPV drones;

17 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Strikes on civilian infrastructure

As a result of Russian attacks, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in the Bohodukhiv district, buildings belonging to civilian enterprises (the villages of Klynova-Novoselivka, Sinne and Bratenytsia), an administrative building, a car (the village of Zolochiv), a private house (the city of Bohodukhiv) and an outbuilding (the village of Lozova) were damaged;

In the Kupiansk district, an apartment block (village of Prykolotne), two private houses (village of Velykyi Burluk) and power lines (village of Shevchenkove) were damaged;

in the Izium district, power lines were damaged (village of Yazykove);

in the Kharkiv district, a private house (village of Kozacha Lopan) and a private house and a car (village of Prudianka) were damaged.

Read more: Ruscists attacked refinery in Merefa, Kharkiv region: no injuries

Consequences of enemy attacks





















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