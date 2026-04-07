Survived two world wars: Russians destroy 19th-century historic estate in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Oblast. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian occupiers struck a cultural heritage site in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying the 19th-century Dontsiv-Zakharzhevskyi estate in the settlement of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district.

This was reported by Andrii Kanashevych, head of the Kupiansk District Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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Survived two world wars

"An architectural monument of the 19th century, the Dontsiv-Zakharzhevskyi estate, whose construction was completed around 1835, which survived the turbulent 20th century, two horrific world wars, and the Soviet era with its hatred of national memory, was destroyed on 7 April 2026 by that same horde invasion," he said.

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Around 2,000 square metres were on fire

As the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said, the attack by an enemy UAV set the 19th-century historic architectural landmark on fire. The blaze engulfed about 2,000 square metres of the two-storey wooden building.

It is noted that there were no casualties.

"Despite the constant threat of repeated shelling, two SES operational units, a medical team and a community rescue officer are working at the scene," the SES added.

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Consequences of the strike









