AFU have indeed regained control of area in Kharkiv region between Ambarne and Milove, - Trehubov

The Defense Forces confirmed that they have regained control of a small area in the Kharkiv region between the villages of Ambarne and Milove.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known?

"There (in the Kharkiv region) is indeed a small area between Ambarne and Milove where the Russians have been pushed back and control has been regained," he said.

At the same time, the situation remains tense in other areas, particularly in the Lyman and Kupiansk sectors, Trehubov added.

Read more: Enemy loses whole company of soldiers in Kharkiv direction every day - "Kharkiv" OTG

"First and foremost, they (the Russian occupiers) are attempting to advance in the Lyman and Kupiansk directions, particularly from the east toward our bridgehead on the left bank of the Oskil—that’s where we’re seeing some activity. There is, of course, movement there as well, including in the area of Vovchansk and Starytsia, but this is a common occurrence," the spokesperson added.

Active enemy infiltration operations are also continuing in the area near Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, though not directly within the settlement itself.

"It’s not Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi itself, it’s the surrounding area; further out, there’s currently some ‘gray zone’ activity, with fairly active Russian infiltration operations underway. In that direction, they’re trying to push in quite noticeably and aggressively," he concluded.

Read more: Russia wants to create 20-km "buffer zone" along border in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, - Drapatyi

What preceded it?

Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that Ukrainian forces had regained control of the area near Ambarne in the Kharkiv region.

Read more: AFU have regained control near Ambarne in Kharkiv region, - DeepState