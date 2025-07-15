Enemy loses whole company of soldiers in Kharkiv direction every day - "Kharkiv" OTG

The enemy continues active assault operations in the Kharkiv direction. About a hundred occupants are eliminated per day.

This was stated by Pavlo Shamshyn, a spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv", during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"In our direction alone, they (Russians - Ed.) lose about 100 people killed and wounded every day, which is actually a whole company, and in a week it is more than a battalion, but this does not stop them," Shamshyn said.

According to him, the occupiers continue active assault operations.

"Even the Russian army will sooner or later face the concept of exhaustion, and when this happens, it is likely that the Russians may be in for a surprise. Hopefully, a very unpleasant one," the spokesman added.

Shamshyn noted that the Russian army has a numerical advantage, and their tactics are currently stretching the Ukrainian defense.

The Russians are trying to attack in different places, and two weeks ago, they started active operations in the area of Milove, northeast of Velykyi Burluk.

"There they actually crossed the state border and tried to move towards the village of Ambarne and were stopped, then they changed the vector of their movement and tried to move towards the village of Hatne, but were also stopped. They are trying to stretch our defense, looking for weaknesses, and if they think they can find such a weakness somewhere, they will accumulate their infantry in such places, which will be used to build on their success," said the spokesman.

He also informed that over the past day the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of Zelene village and Vovchansk.

"The Russians are attacking mainly in small infantry groups of three to five people with active support from drones. Vovchansk itself has been virtually wiped out, there is not a single surviving building there, while the Russians continue to shell the city with artillery, heavy systems, and multiple launch rocket systems, but the main threat in Vovchansk now is drones, the Russians have an extremely large number of them and they are very active," Shamshyn added.