Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region with drones: fires in Chuhuiv and Kupiansk district. PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday, 15 July 2025, Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region with drones. Fires broke out and there were injuries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

In the village of Prykolotne, Kupiansk district, private houses were destroyed as a result of shelling. Two houses and 4 outbuildings of 300 square metres burned down. A 68-year-old woman was injured.

In Chuhuiv, attack drones caused fires in 2 buildings and in an open area (2 hectares). There were no casualties.

The State Emergency Service units, including pyrotechnic and medical teams, were involved in the aftermath of the attack.






