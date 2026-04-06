AFU have regained control near Ambarne in Kharkiv region, - DeepState

Ukrainian forces have regained control of the area near Ambarne in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have regained control near Ambarne (Kupianskyi district, Kharkiv region)," the report states.

Units of the 129th SHMB carried out a successful operation to eliminate the enemy in the forests near Ambarne and clear the area.

The troops are systematically eliminating the enemy, preventing them from regaining lost positions and establishing a foothold on new lines.

Read more: Russians have advanced near Pryvillia in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

What preceded this?

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector over the past 24 hours, the occupiers concentrated their efforts in Vovchansk, towards Okhrimivka and Bochkove. Our troops are holding their defences, destroying the enemy’s superior forces. The day before, in the Velykoburlutskyi sector, the enemy attempted to break through the defences in the Ambarne area.