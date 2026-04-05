Russians have advanced near Pryvillia in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pryvillia (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See more: Defence Forces carried out mop-up operation near Stepnohirsk, Novoselivka and Sichneve, - DeepState. MAP

Updated map

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person killed and two wounded, two districts attacked. PHOTOS