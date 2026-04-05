Russians have advanced near Pryvillia in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.
This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pryvillia (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Updated map
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