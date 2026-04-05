ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9741 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps Situation in the Donetsk region
2 867 14

Russians have advanced near Pryvillia in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pryvillia (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See more: Defence Forces carried out mop-up operation near Stepnohirsk, Novoselivka and Sichneve, - DeepState. MAP

Updated map

The enemy has advanced near Pryvillia

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person killed and two wounded, two districts attacked. PHOTOS

Author: 

Donetsk region (5967) Bakhmut district (606) Pryvillya (5) DeepState (517)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 