Day in Donetsk region: one person killed and two wounded, two districts attacked. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out strikes on the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration, provided an update on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 5 April, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pokrovsk district

One person was wounded in Dobropillia.

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Kramatorsk district

In Sloviansk, a car and two private houses were damaged.

In Oleksandrivka, three private homes were damaged.

In Kostiantynivka, one person was killed and one injured , and a car was damaged.

, and a car was damaged. In Druzhkivka, a high-rise block and two administrative buildings were damaged.

See more: Russia attacks Kramatorsk with FAB bombs for second time in day: four people killed, including teenager, two men injured. PHOTO (updated)

It is noted that, in total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 11 times over the past 24 hours. 169 people, including 39 children, have been evacuated from the front line.

Consequences of the attacks





